President Donald Trump attacked Washington Governor Jay Inslee during a press conference from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Friday, calling him a “snake” following Vice President Mike Pence’s trip to Seattle.

“The vice president went to the Seattle area yesterday with Governor Inslee. He was very complimentary of Washington’s response,” said a reporter to Trump during the press conference. “The governor was a little less complimentary of your response.”

“I told Mike not to be complimentary of the governor because that governor is a snake, okay?” replied President Trump. “Inslee. I said if you are nice to him, he will take advantage and I would have said no. Let me just tell you we have a lot of problems with the governor… The governor of Washington, that’s where you have many of your problems, okay?”

“So Mike may be happy with him but I’m not, okay? And he would say that naturally, and as I said last night at the town hall, if we came up with a cure today and tomorrow everything is gone, and you went up to this governor who is, you know, not a good governor by the way, if you went up to this governor and you said to him, ‘How did Trump do?’ he would say he did a terrible job,” the president continued. “It makes no difference. If we came up with a cure right now and tomorrow everything ended at 8 o’clock tomorrow morning, everything ended, he would say, ‘Trump did a horrible job.’ Okay?”

“And I told Mike that would happen,” he concluded. “I said no matter how nice you are, he’s no good. That’s the way I feel.”

Inslee attacked the Trump administration last week after Pence thanked Washington for its efforts against the coronavirus.

“I just received a call from @VP Mike Pence, thanking Washington state for our efforts to combat the coronavirus,” he posted. “I told him our work would be more successful if the Trump administration stuck to the science and told the truth.”

12 people have died of the coronavirus so far in Washington state.

