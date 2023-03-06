These Are the New Insulting Nicknames Trump is Still Considering for Ron DeSantis Per Bloomberg Report

Former President Donald Trump is still trying to decide which taunting nickname he’ll stick with for Ron DeSantis if the Florida governor challenges him for the 2024 Republican nomination, according to a new report.

Bloomberg reports that Trump and his team have prioritized workshopping a childish attack line against DeSantis, commonly thought to be Trump’s most difficult possible opponent in the Republican primary.

Trump has largely stuck to the nickname of “Ron DeSanctimonious,” though Bloomberg says the ex-president is also considering options like “Ron DisHonest,” “Ron DeEstablishment,” and “Tiny D.”

The news comes as Trump has tried shortening “DeSanctimonious” to “Ron DeSanctus,” plus there have been other reports saying Trump considered calling the governor “Meatball Ron.” Trump has denied that that last nickname was a possibility of his.

Trump has been waging a largely one-sided political attack on DeSantis for months, so Bloomberg also reported that Trump’s team has been trying to do opposition research into the governor and his family. Trump has smeared DeSantis as “a RINO who is trying to hide his past,” and he recently attempted to depict the governor as a “groomer” who might’ve behaved inappropriately with young women back when he was a high school teacher.

