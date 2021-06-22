Former President Donald Trump said he was “disappointed” in two of his Supreme Court picks for their rulings in the latest legal challenge against the Affordable Care Act.

During Trump’s wide-ranging interview with CBN’s David Brody, he was asked for his thoughts about Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh. Brody’s question was focused on the fact that both Trump SCOTUS nominees sided with the 7-2 majority decision to uphold Obamacare from the attempt by Texas and other Republican-led states to dispute its constitutionality.

“I’m very disappointed,” Trump said. “I fought very hard for them, but I was very disappointed with a number of their rulings.”

Asked if he second-guesses his decision to nominate Barrett and Kavanaugh to the court, Trump answered “second-guessing does no good,” but he continued by reiterating his disappointment.

The case against the Affordable Care Act was that the law should be stricken down after Congress got rid of the penalty connected to its individual mandate back in 2017. The states charged that the change meant that the ACA was no longer a tax or a mandate, but the majority decision upheld the law by saying the states failed to demonstrate how it hurts them now that Congress has done away with the penalty.

“We conclude that the plaintiffs in this suit failed to show a concrete, particularized injury fairly traceable to the defendants’ conduct in enforcing the specific statutory provision they attack as unconstitutional,” Justice Stephen Breyer wrote in his decision. “They have failed to show that they have the standing to attack as unconstitutional the Act’s minimum essential coverage provision.”

