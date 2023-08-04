Trump Admitted 2020 Loss, Aide Testified Under Oath: ‘I Don’t Want People to Know That We Lost’

Some legal analysts, particularly on the right, have argued in recent days that the mindset of Donald Trump could be an important aspect in his upcoming trial on his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and whether he truly believed he lost.

Special Counsel Jack Smith has claimed that Trump knew his accusation about the election were lies. “The defendant had a right, like every American to speak publicly about the election and even to claim, falsely, that there had been outcome-determinative fraud during the election and that he had won,” the indictment adds, alleging that Trump may have broking the law by conspiring to commit crimes and disenfranchising voters.

However, defenders of the former president claim Trump truly believed the election was stolen from him and that he was simply exercising his First Amendment rights when trying to stay in power.

However, under oath testimony from the former assistant to Trump’s White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows indicates Trump knew he lost and wanted to save face to avoid public embarrassment.

“He had said something to the effect, ‘I don’t want people to know we lost, Mark. This is embarrassing. Figure it out. We need to figure it out. I don’t want people to know that we lost,'” Cassidy Hutchinson testified to the January 6th Committee back in October 2022.

Hutchinson claims that the conversation between Meadows and Trump took place in the White House shortly after the November 2020 election.

Trump was arraigned in a DC courtroom on Thursday and pleaded not guilty to four criminal charges related to his efforts to overturn the election. The Republican frontrunner has been indicted three times in the last four months.

