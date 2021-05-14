Trump All But Begs for Props on the Vaccines: ‘Just a Mention Please!’

Former President Donald Trump all but begged for credit on the United States vaccine rollout plan, releasing a statement asking for “Just a mention please!”

Following the CDC’s announcement that vaccinated Americans can almost entirely shed their masks, Trump released his own statement, in an email via his Save America PAC — complaining that he has received no credit for the plan.

“Isn’t it incredible that because of the vaccines, which I and my Administration came up with years ahead of schedule (despite the fact that everybody, including [Anthony] Fauci, said would never happen), that we no longer need masks,” read the statement. “And yet our names are not even mentioned in what everybody is calling the modern day miracle of the vaccines?”

Trump claimed the President Joe Biden and his administration had “zero to do” with the vaccine, adding, “all they did was continue our plan of distribution, which was working well right from the beginning!”

“Without the vaccines, this world would have been in for another 1917 Spanish Flu, where up to 100 million people died,” he wrote. “Because of the vaccines we pushed and developed in record time, nothing like that will be even close to happening. Just a mention please!”

While some experts in the field, including Daniel Carpenter, a political scientist at Harvard University, have praised “the urgency” of Trump’s Operation Warp Speed, Biden has previously shut down the prospect of giving the former president any props.

“When I came into office, the prior administration had contracted for not nearly enough vaccine to cover adults in America,” Biden said in a March 2 news conference. “We rectified that. About three weeks ago, we were able to say that we’ll have enough vaccine supply for adults by the end of July.”

