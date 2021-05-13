The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new guidelines for indoor mask guidelines for vaccinated people during a Thursday afternoon press event on ZOOM. Dr. Rochelle Walensky confirmed earlier reports that guidance on indoor mask-wearing and social distancing for fully vaccinated citizens.

After Covid Czar Andy Slavitt opened the ZOOM call touting impressive positive trends in terms of lowered infection rates and increase vaccinations. Dr. Wolensky then announced an upcoming release of $7.4 billion in funding from the American rescue plan to “hire, train, and support public health workers across the country,” before revealing a number of new items, not least of which was the new guidelines.

After citing numerous studies that support the efficacy of the vaccines, Dr. Wolensky revealed the new guidelines.

“Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask or physical distancing,” she announced. “If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic. We have all longed for this moment when we can get back to some sense of normalcy.” She concluded by joyously saying “you can shed your mask.”

Earlier in the week, President Joe Biden revealed to state governors earlier in the week that no new guidelines were forthcoming but the CDC appears to change course, as bipartisan pressure from lawmakers and media figures and public health officials calling for new guidance, in an effort to incentivize a stubbornly significant vaccine-hesitant portion of the population.

