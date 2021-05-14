Fewer Than Half of House Republicans Tell CNN They Are Vaccinated, Compared to 100% of Democrats

Every single Democrat in the House and Senate has been vaccinated against Covid-19. Almost all Senate Republicans have been vaccinated. House Republicans, not so much.

CNN surveyed the vaccination rates for members of Congress as the CDC announced loosened guidance for fully vaccinated Americans, which included the advice that they can shed their masks indoors.

All 50 Senate Democrats and 219 House Democrats reported to CNN that they had been vaccinated.

Ninety-five out of 212 House Republicans and 46 out of 50 Senate Republicans told CNN they had been vaccinated.

In all, 112 Republicans did not respond to CNN. Rep. Tom Massie (R-KY) said he was not vaccinated, explaining that he had a previous Covid-19 infection.

“The Pfizer and Moderna trials showed no benefit from the vaccine for those previously infected, so I will not be taking the vaccine,” Massie told CNN.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) has said he has not been vaccinated for the same reason. In an appearance on Fox News Thursday, the senator said he still has antibodies from a previous coronavirus infection.

Several other Republicans, including conspiracy theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), told CNN they did not want to share their personal information.

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) is one member who has said publicly he will not get the vaccine.

“I won’t be taking it. The survival rate is too high for me to want it,” Cawthorn said in December. In a statement from his office this March, the freshman congressman reiterated his position.

While Republican lawmakers may be divided on the vaccine, former President Donald Trump is not. He issued a statement on Friday morning demanding credit for the vaccines, which he described as a “modern day miracle.”

