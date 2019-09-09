Trump Attacks Lester Holt and ‘Filthy Mouthed’ Chrissy Teigen Over Criminal Justice Reform

President Donald Trump took shots at those critical of the Critical Justice Reform that he “SIGNED INTO LAW” in a four-part tweetstorm delivered late Sunday night.

The commander in chief took shots at NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt, who hosted a one-hour special Dateline that focused entirely on American prison culture and featured Holt spending three days locked up and embedded in Angola. The NBC News anchor even stayed in a cellblock reserved for high-risk offenders and spoke with guards and prisoners about what life is like inside the prison.

This appeared to get the attention of President Trump who complained that Holt didn’t “even bring up the subject of President Trump or the Republicans when talking about…the importance or passage of Criminal Justice Reform.” He then went after musician John Legend — who was featured as a guest on Holt’s show — and his wife Chrissy Teigen, who is a very vocal critic of Trump’s presidency and was derided by Trump as Legend’s “filthy mouthed wife.”

Trump tweeted:

When all of the people pushing so hard for Criminal Justice Reform were unable to come even close to getting it done, they came to me as a group and asked for my help. I got it done with a group of Senators & others who would never have gone for it. Obama couldn’t come close…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

….A man named @VanJones68, and many others, were profusely grateful (at that time!). I SIGNED IT INTO LAW, no one else did, & Republicans deserve much credit. But now that it is passed, people that had virtually nothing to do with it are taking the praise. Guys like boring….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

….musician @johnlegend, and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is – but I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed. “Anchor”@LesterHoltNBC doesn’t even bring up the subject of President Trump or the Republicans when talking about…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

…..the importance or passage of Criminal Justice Reform. They only talk about the minor players, or people that had nothing to do with it…And the people that so desperately sought my help when everyone else had failed, all they talk about now is Impeaching President Trump! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

The Dateline special that Trump appeared to be referencing aired Friday and the president seemed to miss the fourth segment in which Holt gives Trump credit and shows him signing the Criminal Justice Reform Bill into law. That moment:

Trump’s calling out of Teigen elicited a predictably surly response from the former supermodel, who comedically took issue with Trump’s failure to tag her in his tweet and not the broader criticism:

lol what a pussy ass bitch. tagged everyone but me. an honor, mister president. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 9, 2019

[Photo by Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com