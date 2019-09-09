comScore

Trump Attacks Lester Holt and ‘Filthy Mouthed’ Chrissy Teigen Over Criminal Justice Reform

By Colby HallSep 9th, 2019, 7:02 am

Donald Trump

President Donald Trump took shots at those critical of the Critical Justice Reform that he “SIGNED INTO LAW” in a four-part tweetstorm delivered late Sunday night.

The commander in chief took shots at NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt, who hosted a one-hour special Dateline that focused entirely on American prison culture and featured Holt spending three days locked up and embedded in Angola. The NBC News anchor even stayed in a cellblock reserved for high-risk offenders and spoke with guards and prisoners about what life is like inside the prison.

This appeared to get the attention of  President Trump who complained that Holt didn’t “even bring up the subject of President Trump or the Republicans when talking about…the importance or passage of Criminal Justice Reform.”  He then went after musician John Legend — who was featured as a guest on Holt’s show — and his wife Chrissy Teigen, who is a very vocal critic of Trump’s presidency and was derided by Trump as Legend’s “filthy mouthed wife.”

Trump tweeted:

The Dateline special that Trump appeared to be referencing aired Friday and the president seemed to miss the fourth segment in which Holt gives Trump credit and shows him signing the Criminal Justice Reform Bill into law. That moment:

Trump’s calling out of Teigen elicited a predictably surly response from the former supermodel, who comedically took issue with Trump’s failure to tag her in his tweet and not the broader criticism:

