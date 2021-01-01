President Donald Trump is winding down his term in office lashing out at Republicans who aren’t backing his attempts to overturn the election.

He recently went after Senate Majority Whip John Thune, calling him “Mitch’s Boy” and egging on a primary challenge.

“He will be primaried in 2022, political career over!!!” Trump tweeted.

After that tweet, there was some talk that South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem could primary Thune in two years. Noem tweeted afterwards that Thune is a friend, she won’t primary him, and she’s running for governor again.

.@johnthune is a friend of mine, and I will not be challenging him. I’m honored to be Governor of South Dakota and will ask the people to give me an opportunity to continue serving them as Governor in 2022. — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) December 23, 2020

But on New Year’s Day, Trump explicitly came out and said he thinks Noem should primary Thune.

“I hope to see the great Governor of South Dakota @KristiNoem, run against RINO @SenJohnThune, in the upcoming 2022 Primary. She would do a fantastic job in the U.S. Senate, but if not Kristi, others are already lining up. South Dakota wants strong leadership, NOW!” he tweeted.

I hope to see the great Governor of South Dakota @KristiNoem, run against RINO @SenJohnThune, in the upcoming 2022 Primary. She would do a fantastic job in the U.S. Senate, but if not Kristi, others are already lining up. South Dakota wants strong leadership, NOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2021

It’s unclear what spurred on this particular Trump tweet, but he started going after him when Thune publicly said any attempts to object to the election results in Congress next week would “go down like a shot dog.”

The president also touted a “BIG protest” happening on January 6th, the day Congress certifies the election results for Joe Biden.

