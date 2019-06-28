President Donald Trump took time off of his G20 trip to Japan in order to swing at Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden for their performances at Thursday night’s 2020 Democratic debate.

“I am in Japan at the G-20, representing our Country well, but I heard it was not a good day for Sleepy Joe or Crazy Bernie,” Trump said. “One is exhausted, the other is nuts – so what’s the big deal?”

A multitude of political observers agree that Kamala Harris outshined Biden last night, particularly when she challenged him on his civil rights record and other matters. While Sanders used much of his time to promote his progressive agenda and critique corporate America, it’s unclear if he managed to have a standout moment.

