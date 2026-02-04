Bernie Sanders Laughs Out Loud at Trump Over Election Takeover Rant: ‘Mr. Integrity Who Provoked an Insurrection!’

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) laughed out loud at President Donald Trump’s Oval Office rant about taking over elections, deriding him sarcastically as “Mr. Integrity who provoked an insurrection!”

Trump drew criticism across the board on Monday when he said Republicans “should take over” elections in 15 states by “nationalizing” them.

He doubled down in the Oval Office Tuesday when CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asked him to explain himself (before he lost it on her over a question about Jeffrey Epstein survivors).

Sanders was a guest on Tuesday night’s edition of CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins, during which Collins played Trump’s response to her question about taking over elections.

Sen. Sanders laughed and mocked Trump’s talk about “honest” elections:

COLLINS: Despite the intent of our nation’s founders, which they laid out explicitly, the president dug in on his calls to upend 250 years of states running their own elections, and in the process of it today, undercut what we’ve heard from some Republicans on Capitol Hill and their attempts to spin his unconstitutional demand, with this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

COLLINS: What exactly did you mean when you said that you should nationalize elections, and which 15 states were you talking about?

TRUMP: I want to see elections be honest. And if a state can’t run an election, I think the people behind me should do something about it.

Because, you know, if you think about it, a state is an agent for the federal government in elections. I don’t know why the federal government doesn’t do them anyway. But when you see some of these states about how horribly they run their elections, what a disgrace it is.

I think the federal government — when you see crooked elections, and we had plenty of them. And, by the way, we had them last time. But go to 2020. Look at the facts that are coming out. Rigged, crooked elections. If we have areas — take a look at Detroit. Take a look at Pennsylvania. Take a look at Philadelphia. You go take a look at Atlanta. Look at some of the places that — horrible corruption on elections, and the federal government should not allow that.

The federal government should get involved. These are agents of the federal government to count the votes. If they can’t count the votes legally and honestly, then somebody else should take over.

COLLINS: But the Constitution says it should be states that administer elections, Mr. President.

TRUMP: Go ahead. Yes–

COLLINS: That’s what the Constitution says.

TRUMP: You know what? They can administer the election, but they have to do it honestly.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

[21:20:00]

COLLINS: My next source is the Independent Senator from Vermont. Bernie Sanders is here.

You were laughing, while watching that exchange.

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS (I-VT): Yes, I was.

COLLINS: Why — what were you laughing?

SANDERS: Because I was thinking about this guy, on the phone, after the 2020 election, talking to the Secretary of State in Georgia, and saying to him, All I need, get me a 11,000 — whatever it is — votes that I can win Georgia.

This is Mr. Honesty and Mr. Integrity, who provoked an insurrection on January 6th, so that the election would be overturned. The idea that anyone would trust, for one minute, this guy running an honest election would be beyond comprehension. Not to mention that obviously he has not read the Constitution of the United States, which has states running elections, not the federal government.

COLLINS: I think every place he listed, those were states he lost in 2020.

SANDERS: What a shock. And no doubt that every state he won was perfectly honest, no problem Just the states that he lost.