‘Pure Evil’: Mark Levin Rages at Critics Calling Maduro Removal Illegal

Fox News’ Mark Levin blasted critics of President Donald Trump’s arrest of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, calling those who deemed the action illegal “pure evil.”

Levin, a vocal supporter of Trump, was quick to laud the administration’s operation to capture Maduro– who was apprehended along with his wife Friday night and charged in federal court in New York with narco-terrorism conspiracy, weapons charges, and cocaine-importation conspiracy.

“Venezuelans are free today!” Levin wrote early Saturday morning. “Congratulations and thank you to our tremendous President and Commander-In-Chief, Donald J Trump, our outstanding Secretaries of War and State, DNI, CIA, and all other parts of our military and national security people — and the United States military!”

Many on the left spoke out against the action– including the president’s claims that the U.S. would “run” Venezuela for the time being. In response, Levin jumped to decry Trump’s critics, reposting a statement from legal scholar Eugene Kontorovich.

Kontorovich argued that Maduro’s capture was not illegal “given the bipartisan U.S. view that Maduro is not actually president.”

The U.S. has not recognized Maduro as the legitimate leader of Venezuela since 2019, after an election the U.S. said was rigged.

Levin agreed with Kontorovich’s characterization, writing: “Of course, the abduction and removal of Maduro did NOT violate international law.”

He criticized those who have spoken out against Maduro’s arrest, singling out Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) as displaying an “utter ignorance of the law.”

“Nonetheless, the Marxists-Islamists, like Bernie Sanders and Mamdani, and most Democrats, as well as too many in the Woke Reich, insist it did despite their utter ignorance of the law,” he wrote. “They defend totalitarianism regimes against our nation’s own security and interests. Pure evil.”

Both Mamdani and Sanders have called Trump’s recent actions in Venezuela a violation of international law.

“Unilaterally attacking a sovereign nation is an act of war and a violation of federal and international law,” Mamdani wrote on Saturday. “This blatant pursuit of regime change doesn’t just affect those abroad, it directly impacts New Yorkers, including tens of thousands of Venezuelans who call this city home. My focus is their safety and the safety of every New Yorker, and my administration will continue to monitor the situation and issue relevant guidance.”