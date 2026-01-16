‘Horrific’: Democrats Drag Dr. Oz for Saying It’s ‘Cool’ That Robots Are Doing Ultrasounds Amid Dearth of Doctors
Dr. Mehmet Oz was loudly condemned for referring to robot ultrasounds as “pretty cool” on Friday, with many Democrats highlighting a lack of doctors that forced the use of machines in healthcare.
Oz, who runs the nation’s Medicare and Medicaid programs, joined the visibly bored President Donald Trump and other healthcare advisers for a roundtable discussion about health care in rural America.
“Alabama has no OBGYNs in many of their counties, so they’re doing something pretty cool,” said Oz during the meeting. “They’re actually having robots do ultrasounds on these pregnant moms.”
Oz claimed that the tool would help lower maternal mortality rates by providing quicker turnaround times for test results for mothers in more rural areas.
The U.S. has the highest rate of maternal deaths of any high-income nation, according to healthcare foundation, The Commonwealth Fund, with Alabama ranking in the top five worst states for maternal deaths alongside other southern states.
Many on the left were quick to decry Oz’s characterization of the use of non-human healthcare techniques, pointing out that the existence of “robot” ultrasounds is in itself a problem.
“No, Dr. Oz. It is not ‘cool’ that we don’t have OBGYN’s in many rural counties in America,” wrote Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT). “It is an international embarrassment. In the richest country on earth, we need more doctors, nurses, dentists and mental health counselors, not more robots.”
Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) echoed Sanders’ sentiment, calling Oz and his fellow Trump health officials “moronic.”
“Hey, so, OB-GYN shortages are bad for women,” Duckworth wrote. “This is exactly what happens when you put moronic, anti-science men in charge of women’s health.”
“Calling the severe lack of OBGYNs ‘cool’ is horrific. This is a crisis, especially in rural America,” wrote left wing media organization More Perfect Union.
Some of those who objected to Oz’s words noted the exodus of doctors from Alabama after the Supreme Court overruled reproductive rights in the Dobbs v. Jackson decision in 2022, after which the state began enforcing its total abortion ban, which prohibits abortion at all stages of pregnancy with extremely limited exceptions.
“Hmm. Interesting twist on the way the near-total abortion ban in Alabama has resulted in a major doctor shortage,” wrote Run For Something president Amanda Litman. “Just nauseated thinking about a family going to that first terrifying ultrasound and having a robot try and fail to find a viable pregnancy.”
“Alabama has no OBGYNs because the 15 years of one party Republican rule here has led many of them to pack up and leave, while making the state unattractive for new doctors,” wrote 2026 Alabama Senate candidate Kyle Sweetser (D).
Below are some more reactions:
