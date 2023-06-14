Trump Blames ‘Mutants’ For His Indictment

Former President Donald Trump blamed “mutants,” among others, for his indictment over the retention of government documents on Wednesday.

“REALLY BIG FUNDRAISING, EVEN GREATER POLLS, SINCE THE RADICAL LEFT INDICTMENT HOAX WAS INITIATED BY THE MISFITS, MUTANTS, MARXISTS, & COMMUNISTS! THANK YOU,” wrote Trump in a Truth Social post on Wednesday.

During a speech following his Miami court appearance on Tuesday, Trump made similar comments blaming “thugs, misfits, and Marxists” for his indictment — though not mutants:

It’s a political persecution like something straight out of a fascist or communist nation. This day will go down in infamy and Joe Biden will forever be remembered as not only the most corrupt president in the history of our country, but perhaps even more importantly the president who together with a band of his closest thugs, misfits, and Marxists tried to destroy American democracy.

It is unclear what Trump meant with his reference to “mutants” on Wednesday.

According to the Cambridge Dictionary, a “mutant” is “an organism that is different from others of its type because of a permanent change in its genes,” though the word can also be used to refer to “an unpleasant and frightening thing.”

In 2021, Fox News Primetime host Tammy Bruce warned viewers about part-human, part-monkey mutants which were allegedly being developed by scientists in China.

Trump has been charged with 37 criminal counts over his retention of government documents and could face up to 536 years in prison if found guilty and given the maximum sentence for each count. During his appearance in court on Tuesday, Trump pleaded not guilty.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com