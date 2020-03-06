comScore

Trump Blasted for Comments at CDC Presser: ‘Among the Most Frightening Trump Appearances’

By Josh FeldmanMar 6th, 2020, 6:33 pm

President Donald Trump made a number of comments during Friday’s press conference at the CDC about voronavirus that have been getting a lot of criticism on social media.

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes in particular went on a tear about the president’s comments about the overall numbers, in reacting to the cruise ship where 21 people have tested positive:

The president was criticized for other comments he made too, including a tangent on Fox News’ ratings:

