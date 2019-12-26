Hours after President Donald Trump asked Americans to unify and embrace, he got on Twitter to launch new attacks on his political foes and the House Democrats’ effort to impeach him.

“Why should Crazy Nancy Pelosi, just because she has a slight majority in the House, be allowed to Impeach the President of the United States? Got ZERO Republican votes, there was no crime, the call with Ukraine was perfect, with “no pressure.” She said it must be “bipartisan…& overwhelming,” but this Scam Impeachment was neither. Also, very unfair with no Due Process, proper representation, or witnesses. Now Pelosi is demanding everything the Republicans weren’t allowed to have in the House. Dems want to run majority Republican Senate. Hypocrites!

Hours later, Trump continued the attack with this:

The Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats said they wanted to RUSH everything through to the Senate because “President Trump is a threat to National Security” (they are vicious, will say anything!), but now they don’t want to go fast anymore, they want to go very slowly. Liars! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2019

And here are the president’s other retweets and Fox News live-tweets since he’s had a lot of those lately.

Democrats’ gift to American workers? Three years wasted obsessing over impeachment. Republicans’ gift to American workers? See for yourself! 👇 pic.twitter.com/HJ9Po4V88c — Senate Republicans (@SenateGOP) December 18, 2019

STU: “We are living in the best performing #economy in the world. It’s @realDonaldTrump‘s big reelection issue. The #democrats will have to do a lot better if they want to beat the President. Last night’s spin was just plain laughable!” #DemDebate #WorkingClass #MyTake #VarneyCo pic.twitter.com/UkQPYP0bqd — Varney & Co. (@Varneyco) December 20, 2019

The #Dems’ war on democracy ratcheting up as they refuse to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate for a proper trial. GOP Congressman @RepMarkGreen says ‘#NancyPelosi is a tyrannical person OUT OF CONTROL!’ #TrishRegan pic.twitter.com/DAlXruk5hx — Trish Regan (@trish_regan) December 24, 2019

“Look, the House is supposed to do all of this work on witnesses and documents BEFORE they send the articles over to the Senate, not to call in new witnesses, go through new documents – that work is supposed to be done in the House.” @KatiePavlich @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2019

Brad Blakeman “I happen to believe as a lawyer that the charges are defective, they don’t meet the Constitutional standard of high crimes and misdemeanors, so I would like to see a Motion to Dismiss. At least 51 Republican Senators would agree with that-there should be no trial.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2019

Nancy Pelosi’s District in California has rapidly become one of the worst anywhere in the U.S. when it come to the homeless & crime. It has gotten so bad, so fast – she has lost total control and, along with her equally incompetent governor, Gavin Newsom, it is a very sad sight! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2019

The new Twitter offensives from Trump came within hours of the Christmas statement the president and First Lady Melania Trump gave to advise the country to “foster a culture of deeper understanding and respect” for each other.

In terms of the president’s question of “why” Pelosi is “allowed” to impeach him, Article 1, Section 2, Clause 5 of the U.S. Constitution might have the answer he’s looking for. Trump’s complaints about the lack of “due process” are also interesting since it is the Senate that holds the actual trial on his impeachment, plus he refused to send his legal counsel to the House Judiciary Committee’s impeachment hearings.

