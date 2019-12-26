comScore

Trump Blasts ‘Crazy Nancy Pelosi,’ ‘Scam Impeachment’ Following Christmas Call for Unity

By Ken MeyerDec 26th, 2019, 8:09 am

Hours after President Donald Trump asked Americans to unify and embrace, he got on Twitter to launch new attacks on his political foes and the House Democrats’ effort to impeach him.

“Why should Crazy Nancy Pelosi, just because she has a slight majority in the House, be allowed to Impeach the President of the United States? Got ZERO Republican votes, there was no crime, the call with Ukraine was perfect, with “no pressure.” She said it must be “bipartisan…& overwhelming,” but this Scam Impeachment was neither. Also, very unfair with no Due Process, proper representation, or witnesses. Now Pelosi is demanding everything the Republicans weren’t allowed to have in the House. Dems want to run majority Republican Senate. Hypocrites!

Hours later, Trump continued the attack with this:

And here are the president’s other retweets and Fox News live-tweets since he’s had a lot of those lately.

The new Twitter offensives from Trump came within hours of the Christmas statement the president and First Lady Melania Trump gave to advise the country to “foster a culture of deeper understanding and respect” for each other.

In terms of the president’s question of “why” Pelosi is “allowed” to impeach him, Article 1, Section 2, Clause 5 of the U.S. Constitution might have the answer he’s looking for. Trump’s complaints about the lack of “due process” are also interesting since it is the Senate that holds the actual trial on his impeachment, plus he refused to send his legal counsel to the House Judiciary Committee’s impeachment hearings.

