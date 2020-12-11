Trump Blasts His Own FBI and DOJ for Not Reporting Hunter Biden Investigation ‘BEFORE the Election’

President Donald Trump appears to be very angry with the FBI and Department of Justice, and by association, almost certainly the man who oversees those two institutions, Attorney General Bill Barr.

At issue is the recent news that Hunter Biden, the son of President-elect Joe Biden, is under federal investigation by U.S. Attorney in Delaware. From The New York Times:

The investigation is being led by the U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware. It was opened in late 2018 and has included inquiries into potential criminal violations of tax and money laundering laws, according to people familiar with the inquiry. The money laundering aspect of the case failed to gain traction after F.B.I. agents were unable to gather enough evidence for a prosecution, the people said.

In a late Thursday night tweet, the outgoing president appeared to blame his political failings on the media’s lack of reporting and threw his own administration’s DOJ and FBI under the bus as well.

“Why didn’t the Fake News Media, the FBI, and the DOJ report the Biden matter BEFORE the Election,” he asked rhetorically, before baselessly claiming victory in the election “anyway.” He did not win the election, nor is there any evidence that it was rigged or stolen by widespread voter fraud as he has repeatedly and falsely claimed.

Why didn’t the Fake News Media, the FBI and the DOJ report the Biden matter BEFORE the Election. Oh well, it’s OK, we won the Election anyway – 75,000,000 VOTES!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2020

Since then, the conservative media-sphere has blasted the “media” for ostensibly ignoring a curiously sourced story based on Hunter Biden’s laptop left at a Delaware mac repair store, a copy of the hard drive of which was provided to Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.

While conservative outlets went all in covering the laptop story, many news departments refrained from reporting on it as they could not access the hard drive to examine it themselves and were left only to take the word from a NY Post report that was so thin, the writer of the news article asked to have his byline removed.

The Wall Street Journal looked into charges made by aspiring Biden business partner Tony Bobulinski and found that while Hunter Biden clearly had traded on his family name, they could find zero evidence of legal wrong-doing. Their actual reporting was contra to the suggestions made by their opinion columnists suggestions.

Hunter Biden’s questionable business history is not a story that is just emerging. Adam Entous wrote a lengthy report for The New Yorker in July of 2019 that spelled out many of his business failings and curious dealings with Ukraine.

As we have seen hundreds of times before, an investigation does not automatically infer guilt. But if Hunter Biden is found to have engaged in illegal actions, the President-elect may start his administration with a challenging predicament of how to have his DOJ and FBI handle his own son.

