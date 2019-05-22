President Donald Trump railed against the Mueller probe at an impromptu presser in the Rose Garden Wednesday morning after storming out of a meeting with Democratic leaders, insisting he would not work with the party if they continued their investigations.

Earlier today House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that Trump has engaged in a cover-up. Trump brought it up at his presser before insisting he has been the “most transparent” president and has been dealing with a “witch hunt.”

“I don’t do cover-ups,’ he said.

Trump was scheduled to meet with Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday for an infrastructure meeting, but as he said, “I walked into the room and I told Senator Schumer, Speaker Pelosi, ‘I want to do infrastructure. I want to do it more than you want to do it. I’d be really good at that. That’s what I do. But you know what, you can’t do it under these circumstances.’ So get these phony investigations over with.”

Fox News White House correspondent John Roberts reported Trump stormed out of the meeting with Pelosi and Schumer minutes after it started, “incensed” by her comments earlier Wednesday about a cover-up.

Trump again repeated the point he raised in several tweets over the past 48 hours that he sees the Democratic investigations as a do-over and doesn’t want to help them continue the “witch hunt.”

Trump also went after the press and said many reporters should be “ashamed” of their reporting.

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

