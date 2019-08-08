According to recently released video, President Donald Trump marked his visit to an El Paso hospital treating victims of a mass shooting by bragging to staff about his crowd sizes and attacking Beto O’Rourke as “crazy.”

El Paso-area KDBC-TV posted video provided to them of Trump meeting with hospital staff and shooting victims Wednesday in El Paso.

During the meeting, Trump soon began talking about his rally in El Paso after praising the hospital staff.

“I was here three months ago, we made a speech … that place was packed, the judges are respected now,” Trump said. “That was some crowd, we had twice the number outside.”

Trump then took time to attack O’Rourke, who put his presidential campaign on hold to return to his home of El Paso in the wake of a shooting that left 22 people dead.

“Then you had this crazy Beto, Beto had like 400 people in a parking lot and they said his crowd was wonderful,” Trump said prompting laughter from the surrounding group.

The Texas Tribune reported in February that about 7,000 people attended O’Rourke’s counter-rally organized in response to Trump’s rally, where Trump also attacked O’Rourke. The newspaper reported capacity at Trump’s rally was 6,500 people.

