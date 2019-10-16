Trump Called Mattis the ‘World’s Most Overrated General’ in Wild Meeting With Dems: ‘He Wasn’t Tough Enough’

President Donald Trump went off on his former Secretary of Defense, Gen. James Mattis, in a White House meeting with lawmakers that alarmed Democrats have described as a “meltdown.”

Trump called Mattis “the world’s most overrated general” when Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) brought up recent comments Mattis that ISIS will resurge if the U.S. abandons Syria, according to the Washington Post’s report on the closed door meeting.

The Daily Beast’s Sam Stein reported that Trump said Mattis “wasn’t tough enough.”

“I captured ISIS. Mattis said it would take 2 yrs. I captured them in 1 month,” Trump said.

Mattis appeared on NBC’s Meet the Press this weekend and warned that “if we don’t keep the pressure on then ISIS will resurge. It’s absolutely a given that they will come back.”

“Well it’s a — it’s in a situation of disarray right now,” said Mattis, who resigned from the Trump administration last year over the president’s Syria policy. “Obviously, the Kurds are adapting to the Turkish attacks. And we’ll have to see if they’re able to maintain the fight against ISIS. It’s going to have an impact, the question is, how much.”

