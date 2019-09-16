President Donald Trump tweeted tonight he’s calling for everyone “involved in the Kavanaugh SMEAR story” at the New York Times to resign.

The paper ran a piece, excerpting an upcoming book on Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, detailing a new allegation of sexual misconduct against him. A notable detail, however, was left out, and an editor’s note has been added:

An earlier version of this article, which was adapted from a forthcoming book, did not include one element of the book’s account regarding an assertion by a Yale classmate that friends of Brett Kavanaugh pushed his penis into the hand of a female student at a drunken dorm party. The book reports that the female student declined to be interviewed and friends say that she does not recall the incident. That information has been added to the article.

This afternoon, Trump was asked by a reporter if the Times should “fire the individuals responsible.”

Trump is now calling for everyone involved to resign

I call for the Resignation of everybody at The New York Times involved in the Kavanaugh SMEAR story, and while you’re at it, the Russian Witch Hunt Hoax, which is just as phony! They’ve taken the Old Grey Lady and broken her down, destroyed her virtue and ruined her reputation… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2019

…She can never recover, and will never return to Greatness, under current Management. The Times is DEAD, long live The New York Times! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2019

