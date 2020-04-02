President Donald Trump took aim at critics in a series of tweets Thursday morning, saying those taking issue with the federal government’s efforts to distribute medical supplies “should have been stocked up and ready” before the coronavirus became a pandemic.

Trump started by ripping Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Twitter for the comments he offered to MSNBC’s Morning Joe. The interview was broad-ranging, but Trump apparently took issue with Schumer criticizing the government’s “horrible” system to deal with the outbreak, and said someone from the military ought to be put in charge of production and distribution of supplies.

“Somebody please explain to Cryin’ Chuck Schumer that we do have a military man in charge of distributing goods, a very talented Admiral, in fact,” Trump fired back on Twitter. “New York has gotten far more than any other State, including hospitals & a hospital ship, but no matter what, always complaining.”

“It wouldn’t matter if you got ten times what was needed, it would never be good enough. Unlike other states, New York unfortunately got off to a late start. You should have pushed harder. Stop complaining & find out where all of these supplies are going. Cuomo working hard!”

…It wouldn’t matter if you got ten times what was needed, it would never be good enough. Unlike other states, New York unfortunately got off to a late start. You should have pushed harder. Stop complaining & find out where all of these supplies are going. Cuomo working hard! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2020

In a subsequent set of tweets, the president complained about those pleading for more material support from the federal government to fight the coronavirus. After claiming those critics have “insatiable appetites & are never satisfied,” Trump added, “The complainers should have been stocked up and ready long before this crisis hit.”

….have been stocked up and ready long before this crisis hit. Other states are thrilled with the job we have done. Sending many Ventilators today, with thousands being built. 51 large cargo planes coming in with medical supplies. Prefer sending directly to hospitals. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2020

Watch Schumer above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]