All in-person events featuring President Donald Trump — who announced he had contracted the coronavirus early Friday morning — will be made virtual or postponed, his campaign announced Friday.

“All previously announced campaign events involving the President’s participation are in the process of being moved to virtual events or are being temporarily postponed,” 2020 campaign manager Bill Stepien wrote in a Friday statement.

“In addition, previously announced events involving members of the First Family are also being temporarily postponed,” the statement said. “All other campaign events will be considered on a case-by-case basis and we will make any relevant announcements in the days ahead. Vice President Mike Pence, who has tested negative for COVID-19, plans on resuming his scheduled campaign events.”

Melania Trump also tested positive for the coronavirus, and like her husband is in quarantine. The president is reportedly experiencing mild symptoms.

