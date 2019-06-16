The Donald Trump presidential campaign says it will fire a number of internal pollsters following the leak of numbers showing Trump losing badly to Joe Biden in key 2020 states.

This week, ABC News obtained detailed internal polling numbers that show Trump trailing Biden in key states like Pennsylvania (55-39) and Wisconsin (51-41). The poll numbers were confirmed by the campaign, but officials have said they were old numbers.

CNN reported Michael Baselice, the CEO of Baselice & Associates Inc., is one of the pollsters the Trump campaign has fired. Another is Adam Geller, who was also a pollster for the Trump campaign in 2016.

However, Politico’s Alex Isenstadt reports the campaign may not be cutting ties with the pollsters entirely.

One important note regarding the Trump polling situation: There is widespread speculation within the reelection campaign that Adam Geller and Mike Baselice, who still enjoy the confidence of top Trump aides, may join the pro-Trump super PAC — Alex Isenstadt (@politicoalex) June 16, 2019

Trump denied the existence of any negative polling last week to reporters, according to NBC News.

“We are winning in every single state that we’ve polled. We’re winning in Texas very big. We’re winning in Ohio very big. We’re winning in Florida very big,” he said.

Trump is set to officially launch his campaign for re-election in 2020 during a Tuesday rally in Orlando, Florida.

