Trump Confirms Interest in Buying Greenland, But Says ‘It’s Not Number 1 on the Burner’

President Donald Trump confirmed today that he has discussed buying Greenland, but said the proposal is “not number 1 on the burner.”

“Greenland, it got released somehow. It’s something we talked about. Denmark essentially owns it. We’re very good allies with Denmark. We protect Denmark like we protect large portions of the world. So the concept came up, and I said, certainly, strategically it’s interesting and we’d be interested, but we’ll talk to them a little bit. It’s not number one on the burner,” Trump told reporters Sunday in New Jersey.

It was reported last week that Trump had discussed interest in buying Greenland from Denmark. Both Greenland and Denmark have said they are not interested.

Trump went on to say it was something he may discuss with Denmark if he visits the country this week and compared it to a “real estate deal.”

“Essentially it’s a large real estate deal,” Trump said. “A lot of things could be done. It’s hurting Denmark because they’re losing almost $700 million a year carrying it. So they carry it at a great loss. And strategically, for the United States it would be nice.”

“And we’re a big ally of Denmark, and we help Denmark and protect Denmark … In fact, I’m supposed to stop–I’m thinking about going there. I’m not necessarily — definitely going there, but I may be going — we’re going to Poland and then we may be going to Denmark. Not for this reason at all. But we’re looking at it,” Trump said.

Watch above, via CNN.

