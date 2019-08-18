comScore

Newt Gingrich Blasted for Swiping NY Times’ Project on American Slavery as ‘Propaganda’

By Ken MeyerAug 18th, 2019, 4:18 pm

Former House speaker Newt Gingrich has been raked across the coals for his response to New York Times’ effort to put a spotlight on America’s history with slavery and race.

Last week, the Times launched the 1619 Project to acknowledge August 20th as the 400th anniversary of the day when the first slave ship came to port in the British colony that would become the modern day state of Virginia. The Times says the goal of the project is to highlight stories in order to explain how slavery and other race-based issues have shaped America’s existence for centuries, even before the country’s founding.

From the project:

“It aims to reframe the country’s history, understanding 1619 as our true founding, and placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of black Americans at the very center of the story we tell ourselves about who we are.”

Enter Gingrich, who apparently noticed the project and decided to write it off as brainwashing “propaganda.”

As it were, many people have noticed Gingrich’s comments, and they’ve responded with fierce condemnation for his apparent refusal to recognize a major element of America’s beginnings:

