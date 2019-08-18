Former House speaker Newt Gingrich has been raked across the coals for his response to New York Times’ effort to put a spotlight on America’s history with slavery and race.

Last week, the Times launched the 1619 Project to acknowledge August 20th as the 400th anniversary of the day when the first slave ship came to port in the British colony that would become the modern day state of Virginia. The Times says the goal of the project is to highlight stories in order to explain how slavery and other race-based issues have shaped America’s existence for centuries, even before the country’s founding.

From the project:

“It aims to reframe the country’s history, understanding 1619 as our true founding, and placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of black Americans at the very center of the story we tell ourselves about who we are.”

Enter Gingrich, who apparently noticed the project and decided to write it off as brainwashing “propaganda.”

The NY Times 1619 Project should make its slogan “All the Propaganda we want to brainwash you with”.it is a repudiation of the original NY Times motto. — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) August 18, 2019

As it were, many people have noticed Gingrich’s comments, and they’ve responded with fierce condemnation for his apparent refusal to recognize a major element of America’s beginnings:

It's history, not a wife in a hospital bed. You can't just walk away. — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) August 18, 2019

“Slavery was a founding institution in America” is not fit to print? https://t.co/GRJs8W7Y44 — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) August 18, 2019

Speaker Gingrich — how about engaging with the actual content of the 1619 project? https://t.co/mKWQ10h1Qq — Michael Barbaro (@mikiebarb) August 18, 2019

Imagine if Germany kept its Nazi monuments up, continued creating new policies to disenfranchise Jews, and its top leaders refused to truly address the evils of slavery. That’s essentially what America is, and our relationship with slavery, one of the worst evils in history. https://t.co/uwfiAlEE9r — Elad Nehorai (@PopChassid) August 18, 2019

In fairness to Newt anti slavery is a side and regrettably there appear to be two sides https://t.co/v7Yb89YjzV — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) August 18, 2019

Don’t listen to anyone else in your mentions, sir. You’re being very brave here defending slavery — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) August 18, 2019

You can’t divorce history as easily as a wife in a hospital bed with cancer — Sarah Parcak (@indyfromspace) August 18, 2019

The only people who would call history propaganda are those looking to continue its patterns. — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) August 18, 2019

