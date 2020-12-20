President Donald Trump has been spending the weekend continuing to push baseless claims about the election, and he continued last night as he also denied he floated the idea of martial law in an Oval Office meeting.

Late last night, the president continued to push his false narrtive about election fraud so widespread that the election was stolen from him, including touting a much-derided document cobbled together by Peter Navarro.

GREATEST ELECTION FRAUD IN THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2020

But Trump also denied that he floated martial law — an unnervingly shocking move that reportedly came up during a recent Oval Office meeting (the one where the bonkers idea of special counsel Sidney Powell came up) — and attacked John Bolton for his response to the report:

Martial law = Fake News. Just more knowingly bad reporting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2020

What would Bolton, one of the dumbest people in Washington, know? Wasn’t he the person who so stupidly said, on television, “Libyan solution”, when describing what the U.S. was going to do for North Korea? I’ve got plenty of other Bolton “stupid stories”. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2020

