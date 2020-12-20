comScore

Trump Continues Pushing Baseless Election Claims as He Denies Floating the Idea of Martial Law

By Josh FeldmanDec 20th, 2020, 9:13 am

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Donald Trump has been spending the weekend continuing to push baseless claims about the election, and he continued last night as he also denied he floated the idea of martial law in an Oval Office meeting.

Late last night, the president continued to push his false narrtive about election fraud so widespread that the election was stolen from him, including touting a much-derided document cobbled together by Peter Navarro.

But Trump also denied that he floated martial law — an unnervingly shocking move that reportedly came up during a recent Oval Office meeting (the one where the bonkers idea of special counsel Sidney Powell came up) — and attacked John Bolton for his response to the report:

