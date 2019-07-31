President Donald Trump lashed out on Twitter at CNN’s Don Lemon this morning for his question at last night’s Democratic debate about his bigotry.

Lemon asked Amy Klobuchar at one point, “What do you say to those Trump voters who prioritize the economy over the president’s bigotry?” And a question he posed to Beto O’Rourke said Trump’s pursuing a reelection strategy “based in part on racial division.”

Trump posted tweets reiterating a line he has said before about being “the least racist person in the world,” in addition to calling Lemon “the dumbest man on television” and saying Lemon should remember to be unbiased and fair “or is he too dumb (stupid} to understand that.”

CNN’s Don Lemon, the dumbest man on television, insinuated last night while asking a debate “question” that I was a racist, when in fact I am “the least racist person in the world.” Perhaps someone should explain to Don that he is supposed to be neutral, unbiased & fair,….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2019

….or is he too dumb (stupid} to understand that. No wonder CNN’s ratings (MSNBC’s also) have gone down the tubes – and will stay there until they bring credibility back to the newsroom. Don’t hold your breath! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2019

This is not the first time Trump has referred to Lemon as “dumb”:

.@dbongino You were fantastic in defending both the Second Amendment and me last night on @CNN. Don Lemon is a lightweight – dumb as a rock — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2016

Another false story, this time in the Failing @nytimes, that I watch 4-8 hours of television a day – Wrong! Also, I seldom, if ever, watch CNN or MSNBC, both of which I consider Fake News. I never watch Don Lemon, who I once called the “dumbest man on television!” Bad Reporting. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2017

Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018

Wow! CNN Ratings are WAY DOWN, record lows. People are getting tired of so many Fake Stories and Anti-Trump lies. Chris Cuomo was rewarded for lowest morning ratings with a prime time spot – which is failing badly and not helping the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 24, 2019

After the tweet about Lemon and LeBron James, Lemon responded at the time with a monologue saying Trump “traffics in racism and is fueled by bullying.”

[image via Olivier Douliery-Pool / Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com