Trump Declares Himself ‘Least Racist Person in the World’ in Tweet Trashing Don Lemon as ‘Stupid’ and ‘Dumb’

By Josh FeldmanJul 31st, 2019, 11:48 am

Donald Trump

President Donald Trump lashed out on Twitter at CNN’s Don Lemon this morning for his question at last night’s Democratic debate about his bigotry.

Lemon asked Amy Klobuchar at one point, “What do you say to those Trump voters who prioritize the economy over the president’s bigotry?” And a question he posed to Beto O’Rourke said Trump’s pursuing a reelection strategy “based in part on racial division.”

Trump posted tweets reiterating a line he has said before about being “the least racist person in the world,” in addition to calling Lemon “the dumbest man on television” and saying Lemon should remember to be unbiased and fair “or is he too dumb (stupid} to understand that.”

This is not the first time Trump has referred to Lemon as “dumb”:

After the tweet about Lemon and LeBron James, Lemon responded at the time with a monologue saying Trump “traffics in racism and is fueled by bullying.”

