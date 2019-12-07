Trump Defends Rudy Giuliani, Says He Should Testify Before Congress: ‘I Hear He’s Found Plenty’

President Donald Trump defended his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, and said he hopes the former New York mayor testifies before Congress during the impeachment proceeding Giuliani helped instigate.

“I just know he came back from someplace and he’s going to make a report,” Trump told reporters Saturday afternoon. “I think the Attorney General and the Congress, he’s going to give us a lot of good information.

“I haven’t spoken to him about that information. But Rudy as you know has been one of the great crimefighters in the last 50 years. He did get back from Europe just recently and he has not told me what he’s found but I think he wants to go before Congress and say – and also the Attorney General and the Department of Justice. I hear he’s found plenty, yeah.”

Giuliani traveled to Ukraine with the far-right One America News Network in order to make a documentary this week meant to rebut the ongoing impeachment inquiry launched into Trump’s actions toward Ukraine and whether he pressured the country for his personal benefit.

While speaking with reporters Saturday, Trump also praised the economy and talked about Saudi Arabia after a member of the Saudi Air Force allegedly shot and killed three people at a Florida military base.

“We have the strongest economy in the world, 266,000 Jobs, you can add another 40 to that, about 300,000 jobs. … Our economy is the envy of the world. We’re going to keep it that way,” Trump told reporters. He also stressed that Saudi Arabian officials were “devastated” by the Pensacola, Florida mass shooting perpetrated by a Saudi Air Force enlistee.

Watch above, via Fox News.

