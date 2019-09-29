comScore

Trump Demands to ‘Meet’ the Whistleblower, Says Schiff Should be ‘Questioned’ For Treason in Tweetstorm

By Connor MannionSep 29th, 2019, 7:04 pm

President Donald Trump lashed out at the whistleblower tonight and accused Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of treason.

“I deserve to meet my accuser, especially when this accuser, the so-called “Whistleblower,” represented a perfect conversation with a foreign leader in a totally inaccurate and fraudulent way,” Trump said Sunday evening.

Trump also attacked House Intel Chair Schiff, saying “I want Schiff questioned at the highest level for Fraud & Treason.”

Trump also demanded to learn who else in the White House had provided information to the whistleblower in the thread. The whistleblower is expected to meet with Congress later this week.

Trump had earlier suggested that the whistleblower should be punished for releasing information.

[Image via Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]

