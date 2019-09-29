President Donald Trump lashed out at the whistleblower tonight and accused Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of treason.

“I deserve to meet my accuser, especially when this accuser, the so-called “Whistleblower,” represented a perfect conversation with a foreign leader in a totally inaccurate and fraudulent way,” Trump said Sunday evening.

Trump also attacked House Intel Chair Schiff, saying “I want Schiff questioned at the highest level for Fraud & Treason.”

Like every American, I deserve to meet my accuser, especially when this accuser, the so-called “Whistleblower,” represented a perfect conversation with a foreign leader in a totally inaccurate and fraudulent way. Then Schiff made up what I actually said by lying to Congress…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 29, 2019

His lies were made in perhaps the most blatant and sinister manner ever seen in the great Chamber. He wrote down and read terrible things, then said it was from the mouth of the President of the United States. I want Schiff questioned at the highest level for Fraud & Treason….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 29, 2019

….In addition, I want to meet not only my accuser, who presented SECOND & THIRD HAND INFORMATION, but also the person who illegally gave this information, which was largely incorrect, to the “Whistleblower.” Was this person SPYING on the U.S. President? Big Consequences! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 29, 2019

Trump also demanded to learn who else in the White House had provided information to the whistleblower in the thread. The whistleblower is expected to meet with Congress later this week.

Trump had earlier suggested that the whistleblower should be punished for releasing information.

