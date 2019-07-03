comScore

Trump Dismisses Conditions in Border Patrol Facilities: Living ‘Far Better Now Than Where They Came From’

By Connor MannionJul 3rd, 2019, 4:08 pm

President Donald Trump insists immigrants are not being mistreated in border detention centers, saying “illegals aliens are living far better now than where they came from.”

Trump also defended the U.S. Border Patrol by saying “Our Border Patrol people are not hospital workers, doctors or nurses” and that they are doing a “great job.”

Trump then said if “you really want to fix the Crisis at the Southern Border … tell migrants not to come into our country unless they are willing to do so legally.”

The president’s comments come in the wake of a ProPublica report detailing disturbing posts made by Border Patrol agents in a private Facebook group, and a report by the DHS inspector general’s office raising concerns about overcrowding in several border patrol facilities.

The defense of the detention centers also comes after Democratic congressmembers, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, say they witnessed detainees drinking from toilets in the centers.

