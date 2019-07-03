President Donald Trump insists immigrants are not being mistreated in border detention centers, saying “illegals aliens are living far better now than where they came from.”

Our Border Patrol people are not hospital workers, doctors or nurses. The Democrats bad Immigration Laws, which could be easily fixed, are the problem. Great job by Border Patrol, above and beyond. Many of these illegals aliens are living far better now than where they….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2019

…..came from, and in far safer conditions. No matter how good things actually look, even if perfect, the Democrat visitors will act shocked & aghast at how terrible things are. Just Pols. If they really want to fix them, change the Immigration Laws and Loopholes. So easy to do! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2019

…..Now, if you really want to fix the Crisis at the Southern Border, both humanitarian and otherwise, tell migrants not to come into our country unless they are willing to do so legally, and hopefully through a system based on Merit. This way we have no problems at all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2019

Trump also defended the U.S. Border Patrol by saying “Our Border Patrol people are not hospital workers, doctors or nurses” and that they are doing a “great job.”

Trump then said if “you really want to fix the Crisis at the Southern Border … tell migrants not to come into our country unless they are willing to do so legally.”

The president’s comments come in the wake of a ProPublica report detailing disturbing posts made by Border Patrol agents in a private Facebook group, and a report by the DHS inspector general’s office raising concerns about overcrowding in several border patrol facilities.

The defense of the detention centers also comes after Democratic congressmembers, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, say they witnessed detainees drinking from toilets in the centers.

