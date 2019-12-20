President Donald Trump resumed his attack on the evangelical magazine that called for his removal from office in a series of tweets Friday that started in the morning and continued in the afternoon.

“I guess the magazine, ‘Christianity Today,’ is looking for Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, or those of the socialist/communist bent, to guard their religion,” Trump wrote on Friday. “How about Sleepy Joe? The fact is, no President has ever done what I have done for Evangelicals, or religion itself!”

Trump first lashed out at Christianity Today, the evangelical magazine founded by Billy Graham, after its editor in chief penned a widely shared op-ed calling for his removal following impeachment.

“The president of the United States attempted to use his political power to coerce a foreign leader to harass and discredit one of the president’s political opponents,” the magazine editor Mark Galli wrote in the piece. “That is not only a violation of the Constitution; more importantly, it is profoundly immoral.”

Trump replied Friday morning, calling the magazine, which has been critical of his presidency in the past, “far left”.

Franklin Graham, the son of Bill Graham and an outspoken supporter of the president, decried the op-ed in a post on Facebook in which he revealed that his father voted for Trump.

Thank you to Franklin Graham for stating that his father, the late great Billy Graham, voted for me in the 2016 Election. I know how pleased you are with the work we have all done together! https://t.co/40RX2KM4Vv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2019

Trump’s support amongst evangelicals has always been strong, a fact that has flumoxed many who note his propensity for… indiscretions. According to a recent poll covered by Politico, “99 percent of GOP-leaning white evangelical Protestants oppose impeaching and removing Trump from office and 63 percent say he has done nothing to damage the dignity of the presidency.”

