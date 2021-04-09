Trump Gives Marco Rubio His ‘Complete and Total’ Endorsement

Despite recent speculation that his daughter would seek the seat, former President Donald Trump is backing Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) for reelection in 2022.

In a statement Friday morning, the former president gave his enthusiastic backing to the Florida senator — despite their past rancor.

It is my honor to give U.S. Senator Marco Rubio my Complete and Total Endorsement. Marco has been a tireless advocate for the people of Florida, fighting to cut taxes, supporting our Second Amendment, our Military and our Vets, a strong national defense, and all of the forgotten men and women of America. Marco worked with me to reform the VA and help our small businesses grow, and with his help, we achieved the lowest ever unemployment for women, African Americans, Hispanic Americans, Asian Americans, and almost all Americans. Together, we worked closely with the Cuban and Venezuelan communities, and have made great progress. He also ruled that “President Trump was in no way involved with Russia,” as he presided over the Senate Intelligence Committee on the FAKE Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax. Marco will never let the great people of Florida, or our Country, down!

Rubio has occasionally received criticism among the MAGA crowd for not being fully-aligned with the former president. Notably, the Florida senator was one of the first Republicans to refer to President Joe Biden as President-elect following the November vote — drawing ire from MAGA cheerleaders who supported Trump’s false claims of a stolen election. But with his full-throated endorsement Friday, Trump put to rest the notion that there is any lingering resentment.

In late 2020, Ivanka Trump was rumored to be weighing a primary challenge to Rubio. But in February, the former president’s daughter put an end to that talk, and threw her support behind Rubio in 2022. Now, her father has followed suit.

