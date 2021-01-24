There’s been some rumors about the political future of other Trumps now that Donald Trump is no longer president. Speculation of potential runs from Don Jr. and Lara has been going around, as well as a rumor Ivanka Trump could run for Senate against Marco Rubio.

So towards the end of his interview with the Florida senator on Fox News Sunday, Chris Wallace asked Rubio about a potential primary challenge from the former First Daughter.

“There has been talk, as I’m sure you know, about the possibility that Ivanka Trump might run against you in a Republican primary in Florida in 2022,” Wallace said. “How seriously do you take Ivanka Trump as a potential opponent?”

Rubio dismissively said he doesn’t “get into the parlor games of Washington” and added, “When you decide to run for reelection in a state like Florida, you have to be prepared for a competitive race.”

He didn’t respond to this rumor in particular, so Wallace asked again, “And Ivanka Trump, what’s the feeling? The water is fine, jump on in?”

“I like Ivanka. We’ve worked very well together on issues,” Rubio said. “Anybody can decide to run if they want to… I would point to the last four years working with President Trump in the white house and I can tell you it’s probably been the most productive four-year period of any U.S. Senator from Florida in modern history.”

You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

