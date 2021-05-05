Former President Donald Trump went after Congressional Republican leadership Wednesday morning in a statement released by his Save America Pac, though curiously, not shared on his newly launched ‘From the Desk of’ media platform.

Trump finds himself in a bit of a power battle for the soul of the Republican party, though his grip remains just as tight as ever. But perhaps in an effort to run up the score, Trump doubled down on his critique of House GOP Conference Chair Liz Cheney, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and even appeared to throw his former Vice President Mike Pence under the bus along the way.

Trump labeled Cheney a “warmonger” before mocking her for what he claims as having “virtually no support left” in her home state of Wyoming due to the fact she stated there was no Election fraud in the 2020 Election. He then claimed that there is evidence that “shows the exact opposite” without citing the specifics.

He also called out Senator McConnell for being “gutless and clueless” and blamed him for losing two Senate seats in Georgia, both of which were lost to Democratic candidates in a run-off. A number of political experts, including Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, blamed Trump for the Georgia run-off outcomes, in particular the lower Republican voter turn-out over the allegations of voter fraud.

But perhaps the most eyebrow-raising part of the statement as Trump’s calling out his very loyal partner in his administration, suggesting that had Vice President Pence referred information on six states back to State Legislatures, “we would have had a far more different Presidential result.”

Read the full statement below:

Warmonger Liz Cheney, who has virtually no support left in the Great State of Wyoming, continues to unknowingly and foolishly say that there was no Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election when in fact, the evidence, including no Legislative approvals as demanded by the U.S. Constitution, shows the exact opposite. Had Mike Pence referred the information on six states (only need two) back to State Legislatures, and had gutless and clueless MINORITY Leader Mitch McConnell (he blew two seats in Georgia that should have never been lost) fought to expose all of the corruption that was presented at the time, with more found since, we would have had a far different Presidential result, and our Country would not be turning into a socialist nightmare! Never give up!

Trump was impeached for a second time earlier this year over allegations that he had fomented a mob of his own supporters to siege the Capitol in an effort to overturn the Electoral College vote. Some insurrectionists were heard chanting “hang Mike Pence,” amid that violent and deadly riot.

