Trump Goes Off on LA and San Francisco When Asked About Putin Comments on Western-Style Liberalism

By Josh FeldmanJun 29th, 2019, 12:18 pm

President Donald Trump took a question about Vladimir Putin‘s comments about western-style liberalism and ended up going off on Los Angeles and San Francisco.

At today’s big Japan press conference, The New York TimesPeter Baker brought up a recent interview Putin gave and asked Trump, “Do you agree with him that western-style liberalism, as it’s been defined over the post-war period, is now obsolete and no longer relevant to today’s world?”

“I haven’t heard him say that, but he did invite me to Russia for the defeat of Nazis,” Trump said. He talked about Putin’s invite and said he would give it “very serious consideration.”

Baker again brought up Putin’s comments and said the Russian president believes “western-style liberalism is obsolete.”

Trump responded by invoking Los Angeles and San Francisco:

“He may feel that way. I mean, he sees what is going on. I guess, if you look at what’s happening in Los Angeles where it’s so sad to look and what’s happening in San Francisco and a couple of other cities which are run by an extraordinary group of liberal people. I don’t know what they’re thinking. But he does see things that are happening in the United States that would probably preclude him from saying how wonderful it is. At the same time, he congratulated me as every other leader of every country did for what we’ve done economically because we probably have the strongest economy we’ve ever had and that’s a real positive. But I’m very embarrassed by what I see in some of our cities where the politicians are either afraid do something about it or they think it’s votes or––Peter, I don’t know what they’re thinking. But when you look at Los Angeles, when you look at San Francisco, when you look at some of the other cities––and not a lot, not a lot. But you don’t want it to spread. And at a certain point I think the federal government maybe has to get involved. We can’t let that continue to happen to our cities.”

This was not quite what Putin’s comments were in reference to:

You can watch above, via CNN.

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

