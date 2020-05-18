President Donald Trump went off on a bizarre rant on Monday about dog walking, dish washing, and why he supports the United States selling arms to other countries like Saudi Arabia, in an effort to defend Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

After a reporter told President Trump that Pompeo was under investigation for “having staffers do personal errands like walking his dog and picking up his dry cleaning, and concerns that he may have subverted the will of Congress with[…] Saudi arms deals,” President Trump said, “Well, I don’t know anything about it.”

“I heard about it the same time maybe you heard about it. I don’t know anything about it. You mean he’s under investigation because he had somebody walk his dog from the government? I don’t know. I don’t think it sounds like that important,” the president continued.

“He was number one at West Point, number one at Harvard Law School, or very close to number one, and they’re bothered because he’s having somebody walk his dog, as you’re telling me? I didn’t know that. I didn’t hear that,” Trump claimed, adding, “I didn’t know about an investigation, but this is what you get with the Democrats.”

President Trump went on, “Here’s a man supposed to be negotiating war and peace with major, major countries, with weaponry like the world has never seen before, and the Democrats and the fake news media, they’re interested in a man who’s walking their dog? And maybe he’s busy, and maybe he’s negotiating with Kim Jong-Un about nuclear weapons, so he says, ‘Please can you walk my dog? Do you mind walking my dog, I’m talking to Kim Jong-Un,’ or, ‘I’m talking to President Xi about paying us for some of the damage they’ve caused to the world and to us. Please walk my dog.’ To who, a Secret Service person or somebody, right? I don’t know, I think this country has a long way to go. The priorities are really screwed up.”

“Now I don’t know anything about the investigation, but you’re just telling me about walking a dog and what did you say, doing dishes?” Trump asked, to which the reporter replied, “Saudi arms deals, sir.”

“What Saudi arms deals? Explain,” Trump shot back.

“Congress passed a law to restrict sales to Saudi Arabia over certain arms over their use in the Yemeni crisis. So the question is whether Secretary Pompeo tried to subvert the deal with actions he may have taken,” the reporter replied.

President Trump said, “I don’t think so,” before launching into a defense of selling arms to other countries anyway.

“I mean I think when somebody pays us a fortune for arms we should get the deal done. I will tell you that. I don’t know what you’re talking about, I know this, that we have countries that want to buy our arms and we make it so difficult for them that they end up going to Russia and China, and under my administration, if they’re friendly countries, I try and make it as easy as possible,” he explained. “If they want to buy our fighter jets and if they want to give us billions and billions of dollars, and they have other alternatives including China, Russia, and others, I think we should make it as easy as possible for them and we should take the jobs and take the money, because it’s billions of dollars.”

“If somebody wants to give us billions of dollars to buy an aeroplane or a number of aeroplanes and missiles and all of the other things that we make better than anybody in the world, we should take the money and we should make the deal fast,” President Trump declared. “I would certainly say that.”

As the reporter questioned, “Even if it leads to human rights…” President Trump berated the man for wearing a coronavirus face mask, instructing him, “Why don’t you take the mask off, just for a second, please.”

“Human rights? I don’t know. That I don’t know. You tell me something I never heard of, now you’re talking about human rights abuses. You’ll figure something out, I’m sure,” Trump answered, after the reporter took off his mask and asked again. “Look, he’s a high quality person, Mike. Very high quality, he’s a brilliant guy, and now I have you telling me about dog walking, washing dishes, and you know what? I’d rather have him on the phone with some world leader than have him wash dishes because maybe his wife isn’t there, or his kids.”

“You know, what are you telling me? It’s terrible. It’s so stupid,” he concluded. “You know how stupid that sounds to the world? Unbelievable.”

