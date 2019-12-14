Trump Goes on Wild Rant Demanding Fox News Remains ‘Pro-Trump’: ‘How’s Shep Doing?’

President Donald Trump went off on cable news Saturday, complaining Fox News was skewing too close to MSNBC and CNN and claiming only Fox programing that praises Trump does well.

“Both Commiecast MSNBC & Fake News CNN are watching their Ratings TANK,” Trump said, then tagging a Fox News account that hasn’t been in use for over a year. “Don’t know why @FoxNews wants to be more like them?”

MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show, which is not pro-Trump, regularly competes with Fox primetime hosts Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity in terms of nightly viewership.

“Only pro Trump Fox shows do well. Rest are nothing. How’s Shep doing?” he continued, apparently digging at former Fox News anchor Shepard Smith, a longtime target of Trump’s ire who abruptly announced he was leaving Fox in October.

In an earlier tweet, Trump had complained about Fox News Sunday’s upcoming interviews of House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff and former FBI Director James Comey and claiming that Fox was being “politically correct” by interviewing them.

“Fox is trying sooo hard to be politically correct,” he said.

