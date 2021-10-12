Trump Had to Record Video to Rioting Supporters Multiple Times After Failing to Tell Them to Leave the Capitol: Jon Karl

An upcoming book on Donald Trump’s final days in office sheds some light on how the former president was reluctant to call off his supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol.

ABC News’ Jon Karl has released an excerpt of Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show, which explores Trump’s last attempts to hang onto power after losing the 2020 election. According to Karl’s sources, Trump boasted about the size of the crowd that gathered on January 6th, and he was enthralled as he watched his supporters — fueled by his election lies — as they rioted through the Capitol in a violent attempt to overthrow his defeat to Joe Biden.

The book says Trump argued with aides in the White House’s private dining room as they tried to get him to call off the riot. When Trump finally agreed to release a video statement, Karl reports that the video had to be re-recorded “several times before they got it right, and in earlier rejected versions, Trump neglected to call on his supporters to leave the Capitol.”

The book also reportedly delves into Trump’s phone call that day with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). McCarthy is quoted asking Trump to call off his supporters as he and other lawmakers were being evacuated, but Trump retorted, “They are just more upset than you because they believe it more than you, Kevin.”

