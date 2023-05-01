Trump Implies Covid Was Released by China as Revenge — Seconds After Blaming Wuhan Lab ‘Incompetence’

Donald Trump breathlessly flowed from blaming the coronavirus on Chinese incompetence to insinuating they unleashed the pandemic upon the world in order to sabotage his chances of getting reelected.

The former president spoke with Fox News’ Mark Levin, where he complained that he “never got credit” he was due for how his administration handled the Covid-19 crisis. From there, Trump bragged that he was “probably the first one” to run with the lab leak theory behind the origins of the virus.

Nobody knew what it was. We heard stories, China, I was probably the first one. I said it came from the lab in Wuhan. I knew that. For one thing, you saw body bags all over the place around that lab. There were body bags all over that area, and nobody talks about it. But in Wuhan, you had, through satellite pictures and other things, you had pictures of body bags all over the place. And you could see little lines, you know, from way up, but they couldn’t be anything else. But I said, and I’ve said right from the beginning, it was the lab in Wuhan. It got out. It got out of the lab. I think it was incompetence, I really believe it was incompetence.

From there, Trump took an abrupt turn by suggesting Covid’s start might’ve had more to do with his heavy handed economic policy toward China.

“People said I was charging China so much money in tariffs and taxes and a lot of people said they did it to get me out,” Trump said. He declined to elaborate further, instead talking about how “great” he did in the 2020 election that he lost to Joe Biden.

Back in 2020, Trump repeatedly praised President Xi Jinping over China’s handling of Covid, even as the pandemic swept across the planet. Trump still offers gushing praise for Xi among other authoritarian leaders.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com