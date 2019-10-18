comScore

Trump Insists ‘Ceasefire’ in Syria is Working Amidst Reports of Fighting: ‘Big Progress Being Made!!!!’

By Connor MannionOct 18th, 2019, 12:03 pm

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

President Donald Trump is insisting the temporary pause of a Turkish incursion into a Kurdish-occupied region of Syria has not failed and claimed that both sides want peace in the region.

Trump claimed he just spoke with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan about reported military operations.

“He told me there was minor sniper and mortar fire that was quickly eliminated. He very much wants the ceasefire, or pause, to work,” Trump said, hedging on calling the pause in operations an actual ceasefire.

The Kurds have accused Turkish forces of violating the ceasefire within hours of its announcement.

Trump also retweeted a tweet from Erdogan, vowing to “DEFEAT TERRORISM.”

