President Donald Trump is insisting the temporary pause of a Turkish incursion into a Kurdish-occupied region of Syria has not failed and claimed that both sides want peace in the region.

Trump claimed he just spoke with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan about reported military operations.

“He told me there was minor sniper and mortar fire that was quickly eliminated. He very much wants the ceasefire, or pause, to work,” Trump said, hedging on calling the pause in operations an actual ceasefire.

The Kurds have accused Turkish forces of violating the ceasefire within hours of its announcement.

Just spoke to President @RTErdogan of Turkey. He told me there was minor sniper and mortar fire that was quickly eliminated. He very much wants the ceasefire, or pause, to work. Likewise, the Kurds want it, and the ultimate solution, to happen. Too bad there wasn’t….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2019

…..this thinking years ago. Instead, it was always held together with very weak bandaids, & in an artificial manner. There is good will on both sides & a really good chance for success. The U.S. has secured the Oil, & the ISIS Fighters are double secured by Kurds & Turkey…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2019

….I have just been notified that some European Nations are now willing, for the first time, to take the ISIS Fighters that came from their nations. This is good news, but should have been done after WE captured them. Anyway, big progress being made!!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2019

Trump also retweeted a tweet from Erdogan, vowing to “DEFEAT TERRORISM.”

