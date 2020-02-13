President Donald Trump blasted John Kelly for speaking out against him by tweeting out some alleged remarks from the wife of his former chief of staff.

Kelly gave a speech to Drew University on Wednesday night, and in coverage from The Atlantic, Kelly was described as defending Alexander Vindman for his testimony against Trump over the Ukraine scandal. Kelly said Vindman was acting upon his military training: “We teach them, ‘Don’t follow an illegal order. And if you’re ever given one, you’ll raise it to whoever gives it to you that this is an illegal order, and then tell your boss.’”

Kelly contradicted Trump on a number of other subjects, and Trump fired back on Twitter Thursday morning with the following screed:

When I terminated John Kelly, which I couldn’t do fast enough, he knew full well that he was way over his head. Being Chief of Staff just wasn’t for him. He came in with a bang, went out with a whimper, but like so many X’s, he misses the action & just can’t keep his mouth shut, which he actually has a military and legal obligation to do. His incredible wife, Karen, who I have a lot of respect for, once pulled me aside & said strongly that “John respects you greatly. When we are no longer here, he will only speak well of you.” Wrong!

Minor note here: Kelly was Trump’s longest-serving chief of staff, clocking in at approximately 18 months.

