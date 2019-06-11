President Donald Trump bashed former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday, with the two about to give dueling speeches in Iowa.

Reports suggest that Biden will use a campaign rally on Tuesday to blast Trump over his trade wars and call the president an “existential threat” to the country. As he left the White House to head for his own event in the Hawkeye State, Trump slammed Biden as “a loser,” adding that “Obama took him off the trash heap.”

“Now it looks like he is failing, it looks like his friends from the left are going to overtake him pretty soon,” Trump said. “When a man has to mention my name 76 times in a speech, that means he is in trouble. Now, I have to tell you, he’s a different guy. He looks different than he used to. He acts different than he used to. He’s even slower than he used to be. So I don’t know.”

Trump went on to tout his poll numbers and accuse Democrats of collusion and obstruction, then eventually returned to his attacks on Biden.

“I’d rather run against, I think, Biden than anybody. I think he is the weakest mentally. I like running against people that are weak mentally. I think Joe is the weakest up here. The other ones have much more energy.”

The president also hit Biden for his position on China.

“Joe Biden thought China was not a competitor of ours,” Trump said. “Joe Biden is a dummy.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com