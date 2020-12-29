President Donald Trump turned his fury towards top Republicans in a tweetstorm calling for new leadership of the party.

The president targeted Republicans for a laundry list of failures on Tuesday, including the hesitance from some to support his quixotic attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Trump has decried Republican leadership in recent weeks, most notably Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who recently accepted that Joe Biden will be the next president.

On Tuesday, Trump cited a Fox News report on a group of Republican lawmakers from Pennsylvania alleging discrepancies in election day data, citing the claim as evidence the election was stolen from him.

“WE NEED NEW & ENERGETIC REPUBLICAN LEADERSHIP,” he wrote. “This can not stand.”

“Can you imagine if the Republicans stole a Presidential Election from the Democrats – All hell would break out,” Trump continued.

(Digression: If Democrats stole an election from Republicans, all hell would break loose as well. The fact that all hell is not breaking loose should tell Trump something, namely that leaders in his own party know the election was not stolen.)

“Republican leadership only wants the path of least resistance,” Trump continued. “Our leaders (not me, of course!) are pathetic. They only know how to lose! P.S. I got MANY Senators..and Congressmen/Congresswomen Elected. I do believe they forgot!”

Trump’s continued insistence that the election was stolen carries on as loyalist news outlets plead with him to concede. This week, the New York Post, which has vigorously backed the Trump presidency and endorsed him in 2020, called his continued attempts to overturn the election a “dark charade.”

Those were not Trump’s only tweets assailing his own party. Earlier on Tuesday, he took them to task for a laundry list of grievances, including inaction on Section 230 and the renaming of military bases named after Confederate generals.

“Weak and tired Republican ‘leadership’ will allow the bad Defense Bill to pass,” Trump wrote. “Say goodbye to VITAL Section 230 termination, your National Monuments, Forts (names!) and Treasures (inserted by Elizabeth “Pocahontas” Warren), 5G…”

“A disgraceful act of cowardice and total submission by weak people to Big Tech. Negotiate a better Bill, or get better leaders, NOW!”

