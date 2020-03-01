President Donald Trump continued taunting “Mini Mike” Bloomberg this morning over the people he has advising him on his presidential run.

Bloomberg was not on the ballot in South Carolina last night, but he’s banking on a strong showing on Super Tuesday this week.

Trump tweeted last night he should get out of the race, and this morning the president taunted the former New York mayor for listening to people who are “making a fortune for themselves pushing Mini hard” and leading him down “a very dark and lonely path!”

“Your reputation will never be the same!” POTUS added.

Mini Mike Bloomberg’s consultants and so-called “advisors”(how did that advice work out? Don’t ask!), are on the “gravy train” and all making a fortune for themselves pushing Mini hard, when they knew he never had what it takes. Don’t pay them anymore Mike, they led you down…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2020

…..a very dark and lonely path! Your reputation will never be the same! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2020

Yesterday Trump mocked Bloomberg’s recent debate performance at CPAC by crouching down behind his podium and shouting, “Get me off of this stage!”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]