Trump Posts BIZARRE Montage Of Hit Movies Interspersed With Videos Of Himself With Ye and Kim Jong-un

Former President Donald Trump went on a bit of a posting spree on Wednesday night after the conclusion of the second Republican primary debate, which he boycotted.

Trump is up big in national and state polls and has said he does not feel compelled to debate. However, that has not stopped him from taking potshots at his Republican opponents, and Wednesday was no different.

When he wasn’t lashing out at former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, or former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley (who was also Trump’s ambassador to the U.N.), or Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the former president posted several videos featuring himself – with one standing out above the others.

It is mashup of clips from famous movies with images of Trump sprinkled in. Among the films included are Apollo 13, Napoleon Dynamite, Quiz Show, Forrest Gump, Pleasantville, and Kill Bill: Vol. 2.

The video also shows Trump meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un. Separately it shows Ye – formerly Kanye West – in the Oval Office shaking hands with Trump and saying, “I love this guy right here.”

Ye has since made numerous anti-Semitic remarks, so his inclusion in the montage is curious, not to mention Kim with his atrocious human rights record.

Also featured is Trump shoving aside the prime minister of Montenegro at a NATO summit in 2017.

At one point during the mashup, a recording of Greg Gutfeld can be heard – presumably from one of his Fox News shows.

“We’re all looking at the exact same thing,” Gutfeld says. “There are two camps that are seeing two different things, and I do believe that the people that are so entrenched in their negativity – they’re led largely by emotion and they can’t let go.”

At that point, the video shows Trump taking a sip of water for some reason.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com