Trump Praises Countries Like China For Addressing Drug Problem With ‘Quick’ Trial and ‘Powerful Death Penalty’

President Donald Trump praised China’s death penalty for drug dealers, Monday, though he added he doesn’t know if the United States “is ready” for similar sentences.

“Criminal in China for drugs by the way means that’s serious. They’re getting a maximum penalty,” Trump noted. “And you know what the maximum penalty is in China for that, and it goes very quickly.”

“It’s interesting, where you have Singapore they have very little drug problem, where you have China they have very little drug problem. States with a very powerful death penalty on drug dealers don’t have a drug problem,” he continued, adding, “I don’t know that our country is ready for that, but if you look throughout the world, the countries with a powerful death penalty… with a fair but quick trial, they have very little if any drug problem. That includes China.”

It’s not the first time President Trump has praised the use of the death penalty to crack down on drug dealers.

In February 2019, President Trump recalled a conversation he had with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the drug problem.

“Their criminal list is much tougher than our criminal list. Their criminal list, a drug dealer gets a thing called the death penalty. Our criminal list, a drug dealer gets a thing called, ‘How about a fine?'” Trump said. “I asked President Xi, I said, ‘Do you have a drug problem?’ ‘No, no, no.’ I said, ‘You have 1.4 billion people, what do you mean you have no drug problem?’ ‘No we don’t have a drug problem.’ I said, ‘Why?’ ‘Death penalty. We give death penalty to people who see drugs.’ End of problem. What do we do? We set up blue ribbon communities.”

“If we want to get smart, we can get smart. You can end the drug problem,” he concluded. “Can end it a lot faster than you think.”

