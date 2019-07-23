President Donald Trump railed against Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) at a speech on Tuesday, calling her a “crazed lunatic.”

Trump went after “Taleep” in a speech to Turning Points USA, an organization for aggrieved conservative teens, in Washington. “There’s no way she stands for the values of the people of Michigan,” Trump said.

He continued:

“I watched her this morning, she’s vicious. She’s like a crazed lunatic. She’s screaming, this is before she got into Congress. Who elected her? she’s screaming like a total lunatic at one of our rallies. It’s like, I’m giving a little rally, and she starts screaming and this is not a sane person folks.”

Trump was likely referring to a video that recently resurfaced in which Tlaib was filmed protesting him during the 2016 campaign. Tlaib was one of several hecklers who bashed Trump as he spoke before the Detroit Economic Club, and she was ejected as an audience member yelled, “You’re an animal! Get a job” at her.

Trump continued his speech by taking shots at Tlaib’s progressive colleagues, whom he referred to as “AOC plus 3.” This occurred while Trump is still taking heat for telling the four Congresswomen to “go back” where they came from, along with the “send her back” chants at his campaign rally last week (which he failed to condemn at the time).

If the president was hoping that Tlaib will back down, it doesn’t seem to be working since she gave a speech of her own yesterday and recommitted to her promise of impeaching him.

Watch above, via Fox Business.

