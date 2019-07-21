George Stephanopoulos spoke this morning with former White House official and current Trump campaign senior advisor Mercedes Schlapp about the president’s attacks on the Democratic “squad” that have continued into this morning.

Schlapp first defended the president from comments from Congressman Elijah Cummings earlier on This Week that President Donald Trump is a racist, saying that’s just not true.

Stephanopoulos brought up the “send her back” chants and Schlapp said POTUS “disavowed” them and made clear “he wasn’t happy with the chants.”

Stephanopoulos asked where Trump “made it clear” he wasn’t happy, saying, “The president sat there for 13 seconds… The next day he said it wasn’t happy with it. He didn’t show it in the moment.

Schlapp said “there’s a lot of emotion, there’s a lot going on” at Trump rallies, again emphasizing his disavowal before saying what she’s bothered by are “the chants of the squat… anti-American, anti-Semitic chants that they push forward.”

Stephanopoulos again questioned Trump’s sincerity and whether he was serious about disavowing the chants.

“He made it very clear he disagreed with the chant,” Schlapp responded, “and I will tell you —— he stands with those people in North Carolina, across the country, who support him. Why? Because they love America. They know that the president is fighting for them every day.”

You can watch above, via ABC.

