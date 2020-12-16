President Donald Trump is going in for the kill shot against his one-time favorite network.

In a Wednesday morning tweet, the president bashed Fox News — going so far as to pronounce its demise.

“Can’t believe how badly @FoxNews is doing in the ratings,” Trump wrote. “They played right into the hands of the Radical Left Democrats, & now are floating in limboland. Hiring fired @donnabraziIe, and far worse, allowing endless negative and unedited commercials. @FoxNews is dead. Really Sad!”

The tweet is the latest example of Trump trying to siphon away viewers from Fox, and push them towards fringe far-right outlets such as OAN and Newsmax. While the latter network has had a ratings uptick in recent weeks, neither has been much more than a blip on the Nielsen radar for Fox News — which remains atop the cable news heap.

Yet for all his proclamations of Fox’s demise, the president has — since the election — granted interviews only to that network. Most recently, he spoke with Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade this past weekend. He also gave his first post-election interview to Maria Bartiromo. And the president’s tweet immediately followed an interview with his chief spokesperson, White House Press Secretary and Trump campaign adviser Kayleigh McEnany.

